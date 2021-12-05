BTCL replaces numbers in three telephone exchanges

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has replaced the old telephone numbers of Gopalganj, Patuakhali and Barishal exchanges to ensure improved and modern services.

The replacement works have started in phases at Shibchar under Gopalganj exchange, Galachipa and Patharghata under Patuakhali exchange and Pirojpur, Ujirpur, Banaripara, Gaurnadi, Agailjhara, Bhandaria, Indurkani, Shwarupkathi, Babuganj and Bakerganj under Barishal exchange.

Under the BTCL MOTN project, old telephone numbers will be replaced with 11-digit new numbers.

The list of old and new customer numbers can be found on BTCL's website at www.btcl.gov.bd.

With the change of number, the customer will be informed of the new number through a phone call.

Customers can call BTCL's call centre "16402" at any time for information on number change.

