BTCL pays Tk13.80 crore dues to BTRC

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has paid Tk13.80 crore to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as the arrears of revenue sharing.

Higher officials of BTCL handed over the cheque to BTRC officials at BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder's office on Sunday.

An objection was filed in June 2020 that BTCL owes Tk529.40 crore to IGW operators for revenue sharing from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

In the wake of the objection, the money was paid as part of the collection of arrears for IGW revenue sharing.

Following BTCL's application, the BTRC and BTCL's senior officials concerned will determine the final arrears of claim for the said audit objection.

