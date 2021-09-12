BTCL pays Tk13.80 crore dues to BTRC

Telecom

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 12:06 pm

Related News

BTCL pays Tk13.80 crore dues to BTRC

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 12:06 pm
BTCL pays Tk13.80 crore dues to BTRC

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has paid Tk13.80 crore to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) as the arrears of revenue sharing. 

Higher officials of BTCL handed over the cheque to BTRC officials at BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder's office on Sunday.

An objection was filed in June 2020 that BTCL owes Tk529.40 crore to IGW operators for revenue sharing from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

In the wake of the objection, the money was paid as part of the collection of arrears for IGW revenue sharing.

Following BTCL's application, the BTRC and BTCL's senior officials concerned will determine the final arrears of claim for the said audit objection.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

BTRC / BTCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues