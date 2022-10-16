Banglalink expands network coverage by 50% in Ctg division

Telecom

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Banglalink expands network coverage by 50% in Ctg division

More than 3200 new Base Transceiver Stations of Banglalink have been built in the last nine months

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:53 pm
Banglalink expands network coverage by 50% in Ctg division

Banglalink has expanded its network coverage in Chattogram division by 50% in the last year as a part of its nationwide network expansion drive which aims at enabling customers from every region of the country to unlock the benefits of its fastest 4G network and quality digital services.

The customers of Banglalink in this region will enjoy two times faster internet speed as a result of the technical advancements, said Kaan Terzioglu, group chief executive officer (CEO) of VEON, Banglalink's parent company, at a press conference held in Chattogram on Sunday, says a press release.

"VEON has already achieved the target of double-digit growth in Bangladesh. To sustain this growth trend, we are investing heavily in our network in key regions such as Chattogram. Our ongoing endeavour is expected to yield positive results, enhancing Banglalink's quality of services further," he added.

The deployment of its new spectrum from the 2.3 GHz band with Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology has also kicked off in the division. Besides, over 3200 new Base Transceiver Stations of Banglalink have been built in the last nine months.

It also launched next-generation 4G with a new spectrum from the 2.3 GHz band using TDD technology as the first operator in the country last month, said the press release.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, who was present at the event as the chief guest, appreciated Banglalink's ongoing drive to expand its network coverage in the division. 

"This kind of initiative will strengthen the technological infrastructure in Chattogram that we have built over the years. I hope that Banglalink will continue to support us in digitally advancing Chattogram this way in the future," he said.

Thanks to consistent technological advancement, Banglalink posted double-digit revenue growth in 2Q22. It has recently secured Ookla's recognition as the fastest mobile network in the country for three consecutive years as well.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, "As part of our effort to transform into a truly national operator, we are expanding our strong 4G network at a rapid pace. Chattogram is a key part of our expansion plan because of its national significance as a commercial hub."

He hoped that both local customers and enterprises will reap the benefits of our expanded network coverage in the division.

Mentioning that Banglalink is making steady development, extending its network to various parts of the country and providing top-notch digital services, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in his speech as a special guest of the event said, "Their work is fully in line with the government's goal of putting cutting-edge digital infrastructure everywhere in Bangladesh. We wish them continued success and stand ready to offer whatever assistance we can."

Bangladesh / Top News

Banglalink

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

8h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

14h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

47m | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

2h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back