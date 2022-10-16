Banglalink expands network coverage by 50% in Ctg division

Banglalink has expanded its network coverage in Chattogram division by 50% in the last year as a part of its nationwide network expansion drive which aims at enabling customers from every region of the country to unlock the benefits of its fastest 4G network and quality digital services.

The customers of Banglalink in this region will enjoy two times faster internet speed as a result of the technical advancements, said Kaan Terzioglu, group chief executive officer (CEO) of VEON, Banglalink's parent company, at a press conference held in Chattogram on Sunday, says a press release.

"VEON has already achieved the target of double-digit growth in Bangladesh. To sustain this growth trend, we are investing heavily in our network in key regions such as Chattogram. Our ongoing endeavour is expected to yield positive results, enhancing Banglalink's quality of services further," he added.

The deployment of its new spectrum from the 2.3 GHz band with Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology has also kicked off in the division. Besides, over 3200 new Base Transceiver Stations of Banglalink have been built in the last nine months.

It also launched next-generation 4G with a new spectrum from the 2.3 GHz band using TDD technology as the first operator in the country last month, said the press release.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, who was present at the event as the chief guest, appreciated Banglalink's ongoing drive to expand its network coverage in the division.

"This kind of initiative will strengthen the technological infrastructure in Chattogram that we have built over the years. I hope that Banglalink will continue to support us in digitally advancing Chattogram this way in the future," he said.

Thanks to consistent technological advancement, Banglalink posted double-digit revenue growth in 2Q22. It has recently secured Ookla's recognition as the fastest mobile network in the country for three consecutive years as well.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, "As part of our effort to transform into a truly national operator, we are expanding our strong 4G network at a rapid pace. Chattogram is a key part of our expansion plan because of its national significance as a commercial hub."

He hoped that both local customers and enterprises will reap the benefits of our expanded network coverage in the division.

Mentioning that Banglalink is making steady development, extending its network to various parts of the country and providing top-notch digital services, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder in his speech as a special guest of the event said, "Their work is fully in line with the government's goal of putting cutting-edge digital infrastructure everywhere in Bangladesh. We wish them continued success and stand ready to offer whatever assistance we can."