5G internet within December: BTRC

Telecom

UNB
29 June, 2022, 08:15 am
29 June, 2022, 08:16 am

5G internet within December: BTRC

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said 5G internet will be introduced by all mobile operators within December next.

He said grassroots people, a technology-based education system, women, physically challenged people, and informal sectors have been prioritized to form Bangladesh Broadband Policy 2022.

Shyam Sunder Sikder revealed the information while speaking at a workshop in the capital on Tuesday.

Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, Director General (System & Services), BTRC, presented details about the digital connectivity to implement blended education.

He said currently, the number of mobile phone users is 18.40 crore while the number of internet users is 12.50 crore. 

Around 1, 47,975 kilometres in 4,431 unions have been connected with broadband internet across the country, Nasim added.

