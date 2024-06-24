42% of SIMs inactive: Palak

Telecom

UNB
24 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:39 pm

Related News

42% of SIMs inactive: Palak

He also said that around 55% of the registered SIMs of Teletalk, the only state-owned mobile operator, are inactive

UNB
24 June, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:39 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Around 42% SIM cards of the country are now inactive, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak told in Parliament today (24 June). 
 
Responding to a question of Independent MP elected from Mymensingh-6 Constituency M Abdul Malek Sarker, the minister said the total number of registered SIMs in the country is 33.27 crore. 
 
Among them, the number of active SIMs is 19.37 crore while the number of registered inactive SIMs is 13.90 crore. 
 
He also said that around 55% of the registered SIMs of Teletalk, the only state-owned mobile operator, are inactive. 
 
According to the information of the state minister, the gross registered SIM of Grameen Phone is 11.95 crore while 8.39 crore are active and 3.56 crore are inactive. 
 
He said Banglalink's total registered SIMs are 9.07 crore. Of these, 4.47 crore are active and the number of inactive SIMs is 4.60 crore. 
 
The total number of Robi SIM is 10.79 crore. Of the number, the number of active SIMs is 5.85 crore while the number of inactive SIMs is 4.94 crore. Teletalk's registered SIMs number is 1.44 crore. The number of active SIMs is 65.50 lakh while the number of inactive SIMs number is 79.11 lakh. 
 
The state minister said that the current call rate has been determined in 2018 after reviewing the market and analyzing the socio-economic context and Market related review is ongoing. 
 
"As of now there are no prior plans to revise call rates," he said.
 
In response to the question of Independent MP elected from Jhenaidah-2Md. Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, the Minister said thatcurrently the number of licensed internet providers in Bangladesh is 2,650. 
 
In response to a question from reserved seat MP Farida Yasmin, Palak said that in 2019, the number of BTCL customers was 5.19 lakh. 
 
Currently, as of 12 June, that number has decreased to 3.73. That is, in the last 5 years, the number of BTCL customers has decreased by 1.45 lakh.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Sim Cards / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

10h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

10h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

6h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

3h | Videos
Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

3h | Videos
Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

4h | Videos