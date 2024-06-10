Teenager goes missing in Gorai river

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing after slipping into the Gorai river while on an outing with his classmates in Khoksa upazila, Kushtia.

The incident occurred around 10am today (10 June) near Janipur Ghat.

Aman Hasan, a student of Janipur Govt Pilot High School, was standing on a block when he reportedly slipped and fell into the river.

Acting station officer of Khoksa Fire Service, Nazrul Islam said, "Upon receiving the news, a diving team from the fire service reached the spot and has been working to rescue the missing boy."

Aman's relative Sabub Alam Chanchal said, "Eight classmates headed out of school and then went to the river bank. Aman was standing on a block when he slipped into the water. A friend tried to pull him out, but due to the strong current and his inability to swim, Aman drowned. Despite locals' immediate response and search efforts by fishermen and fire service divers, Aman remains untraced."

Officer-in-Charge of Khoksa Police Station Annur Zayed said, "The students went to the riverside after school, where one fell into the water and went missing. Police are overseeing the rescue operation."

Khoksa Upazila Nirbahi Officer Irufa Sultana said, "We are aware of the incident. A Fire Service diving team is conducting the rescue operation, and another diving team from Khulna is coming to assist.