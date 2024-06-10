Teenager goes missing in Gorai river

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 06:08 pm

Related News

Teenager goes missing in Gorai river

The incident occurred around 10am today (10 June) near Janipur Ghat. 

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 06:08 pm
Fire service diving team conducting rescue operation in Gorai river. Photo: Courtesy
Fire service diving team conducting rescue operation in Gorai river. Photo: Courtesy

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing after slipping into the Gorai river while on an outing with his classmates in Khoksa upazila, Kushtia. 

The incident occurred around 10am today (10 June) near Janipur Ghat. 

Aman Hasan, a student of Janipur Govt Pilot High School, was standing on a block when he reportedly slipped and fell into the river. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Acting station officer of Khoksa Fire Service, Nazrul Islam said, "Upon receiving the news, a diving team from the fire service reached the spot and has been working to rescue the missing boy."

Aman's relative Sabub Alam Chanchal said, "Eight classmates headed out of school and then went to the river bank. Aman was standing on a block when he slipped into the water. A friend tried to pull him out, but due to the strong current and his inability to swim, Aman drowned. Despite locals' immediate response and search efforts by fishermen and fire service divers, Aman remains untraced."

Officer-in-Charge of Khoksa Police Station Annur Zayed said, "The students went to the riverside after school, where one fell into the water and went missing. Police are overseeing the rescue operation." 

Khoksa Upazila Nirbahi Officer Irufa Sultana said, "We are aware of the incident. A Fire Service diving team is conducting the rescue operation, and another diving team from Khulna is coming to assist.

Top News

missing / drown / Gorai River

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

9h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Constable Kawsar suffers from mental illness, was treated at Mental Hospital thrice, says wife

Constable Kawsar suffers from mental illness, was treated at Mental Hospital thrice, says wife

1h | Videos
Mallorcan public life under the burden of extra costs

Mallorcan public life under the burden of extra costs

7h | Videos
Yummy Crispy Honey Garlic Prawn

Yummy Crispy Honey Garlic Prawn

26m | Videos
The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

10h | Videos