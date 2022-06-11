Teenager commits suicide in Noakhali 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 04:23 pm

Teenager commits suicide in Noakhali 

According to family sources, deceased Fahim ended his life after being scolded by his father for playing mobile games 

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 04:23 pm
Representational Image: Collected
Representational Image: Collected

A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidate has reportedly committed suicide in Noakhali's Senbag upazila.

The deceased Mahmudul Hasan Fahim,17, in his suicide note wrote that he was suffering from depression.

Police recovered Fahim's body at around 12pm on Saturday, confirmed Senbagh police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Sabuj Pal to The Business Standard.

However, no autopsy was performed as per the family's request, he added.

According to family sources, Fahim lived with his paternal uncle in Noakhali while his parents stayed in Chattagram.

His father scolded him on Friday night over the phone for his supposed "addiction" to mobile games, they added.

The door of Fahim's room was locked from Saturday morning. No response was heard from the inside despite repeated attempts.

At one point his family members were forced to break into his room. They found Fahim hanging from the ceiling and then called the police. 

Suicide / teenager

