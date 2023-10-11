TEDxGulshan 2023 to take place on 4 November

TEDxGulshan, an independently organised TED event, is set to return with its much-anticipated event on 4 November 2023 at Aloki, Dhaka.

This year, the event will be held under the theme of "Innovation for Equality," where thought-provoking ideas will take center stage for 15 unique TEDx Talks from leading speakers of Bangladesh and beyond, reads a press statement on Wednesday (12 October).

Global TED talks regularly feature renowned speakers such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates, attracting the world's foremost leaders and thinkers to share their insights and ideas.

TEDxGulshan made a remarkable debut with their first TEDx event in January 2020, right before the pandemic struck, attracting over 1800 attendees and becoming widely popular. Now TEDxGulshan is gearing up for the biggest TEDx event in Bangladesh and aspires to exceed the last event's success with diverse talks and exceptional takeaways. Attendees will also be treated to an exhilarating musical performance, ensuring an unforgettable TEDx experience.

TEDxGulshan is the gateway to a TED-like experience, bringing together thought leaders and innovators to share their ideas worth spreading. They are dedicated to showcasing the remarkable ideas from our region, and now, they are reaching a global audience to promote such ideas through the perception of TEDx. TEDxGulshan also holds a studio license of TEDx, namely TEDxGulshan Studio. Hosting this TEDx, it has the potential to showcase our Bangladesh & impactful ideas/stories of this region to the global community, leveraging the reach of TED's vast platform with 53 million subscribers worldwide.

To join TEDxGulshan 2023, simply visit their website to secure your tickets online. www.tedxgulshan.com.

The speakers list for the event includes, Praveena Yagnambhat, chief of staff & BGE lead, Boeing India & South Asia; Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary, co-chair, Smart Bangladesh Network; Md Abdul Quayyum, head of Communications, UNDP Bangladesh; Syed Muntasir Mamun, director general (International Trade, Investment and ICT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rubana Huq, vice chancellor, Asian University For Women, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, singer and songwriter; etc.