Tech transformation a must to ensure net zero emission: DG Shipping

The country's shipping industry must go through a technological transformation to achieve the target of zero carbon emissions by 2050, said the Director General of the Department of Shipping Commodore Md Nizamul Haque.

Bangladesh is currently on the right track and procuring vessels equipped with the latest technology to ensure environmental compliance, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the "10th Seminar for Port State Control Officer" at a hotel in the port city on Sunday, as chief guest.

"We are addressing technological aspects while procuring new vessels and using low-sulfur diesel to control environmental pollution. Bangladesh is now in second position in maintaining safety, security and environmental compliances among the 21 nations under Indian Ocean MoU," Nizamul said.

He said Bangladeshi flagged ships currently carry on 5% of total export-import goods and the rest is done by foreign ships which drains out $400-500 million per week.

"If we can increase the number of ships and carry cent per cent of cargos, the shipping industry will contribute $50 billion to the economy per year," he said, hoping that the five-day long seminar will help the Port State Control Officers of the member nations under Indian Ocean MoU to develop their skills in ensuring safety, security and environmental compliances of the ships entering the ports.

Chaired by the Chief Nautical Surveyor of the Department of Shipping Captain Md Giashuddin Ahmed, the inaugural ceremony was also addressed by Achinta Bivas Dutta, the secretary general of the Indian Ocean MoU.

Achinta Bivas Dutta, in his speech, said all 175 members of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) are working together to achieve the target of zero carbon emission by 2050.

"The Port State Control Officers play a vital role in ensuring the compliance of the vessel moving in the ocean," he said.

"Continuous training is very important for the officers to remain updated with changing rules and regulations and developing interpersonal relationships," he said adding the seminar is organised to develop their skills.

Port State Control Officers from 21 nations who are members of the Indian Ocean MoU are taking part in the seminar.