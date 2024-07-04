Teachers continue protest against 'Prottoy' pension scheme for 4th day

DU Teachers Association hold protest at DU&#039;s Faculty of Fine Arts building on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS
DU Teachers Association hold protest at DU's Faculty of Fine Arts building on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

Teachers are protesting for a fourth day today in protest against the "Prottoy" pension scheme.

Teachers of Dhaka University Teacher's Association staged a protest at the DU Fine Arts Building today (4 July) morning.

They expressed dismay as the meeting with the government which was scheduled for today has been delayed. They want to get back to the classes as educational losses are occuring due to these protests.

Professor Lutfur Rahman, former president of DU Teachers Association, said, "We were expecting to stop our protest today. We thought today there would be no protest. Our main job is to teach the students. We want to get back to our classes. Our students are facing loss."

Another teacher Dr Md Mostafizur Rahaman said, "If this is how the advantages of government jobs keep decreasing, the quality of education will decline. There will be no qualified teachers at public universities. Kindly accept our demand."

Zeenat Huda, general secretary of DU teachers association, said a team of 15 to 16 members cannot curtail the demand of 35 universities.

"As long as our logical demands are not accepted, the universal movement will continue. This movement is not for the teachers sitting here but for the future teachers," she added.

"I talked to the general secretary of the Bangladesh Awami league [Obaidul Quader]. He couldn't attend the meeting as he had some state work. He told us he will sit with us. He also said this to our President of DU Teachers Association Nizamul Hoque Bhuiya. The public universities cannot remain closed like this day after day. I hope there will be a positive result of our protest," said Zeenat Huda.

teachers protest / Prottoy scheme

