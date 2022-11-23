'Tea workers still not visible in national policies'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:41 pm

Related News

'Tea workers still not visible in national policies'

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:41 pm
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Without any successful mainstreaming, tea workers, unlike other industrial workers, have remained marginalised with no visibility in national policies, discussants said on Wednesday.

At a programme titled "Why are the tea plantation workers left behind in Bangladesh?" organised by the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh at Brac Centre Inn in the city, they highlighted how tea workers are one of the most oppressed and vulnerable groups in Bangladesh.

The community is heavily underpaid and given few opportunities for advancement, alongside dealing with insufficient nutrition, poor healthcare and living conditions, they said.

Speaking at the event, Khairun Akhter, chairperson of Cha Konya Nari Songothon (Tea Daughter Women's Organisation), said the daily wage of Tk170 is nothing amid the ongoing inflation, especially as they had to pay a rent of Tk76.

"The Rohingya are living in a better condition than us," Khairun Akhter said.

Golam Mostafa, chief operating officer, Ispahani Group of Tea Estate, said they could not give the benefits the tea workers deserved, but added that their overall lifestyle had improved.

Centre for Policy Dialogue's Distinguished Fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya said from an economic perspective, if a person's key indicators lagged behind the national average, it could be said they, too, were lagging behind.

He said this was the case for the tea workers' community, which faced multidimensional poverty – an index that captures monetary poverty, education, and basic infrastructure services.

He said the workers were also lagging behind in terms of health and education, while being more prone to violence against women.

"This tea workers' community is not visible in the national policy. As they live out of the mainstream, they do not stay before like other industry workers such as RMG workers, jute workers," said Debapriya Bhattacharya, stressing the need for more focus on the community by government policies.

There is no effective programme for the modernisation of the tea industry as well as for strengthening the workers' and owners' relationship.

"We will have to work to make the tea workers' lives relevant and visible in the national policy and to ultimately empower the tea workers' community."

Socialist Labour Front's President Razequzzaman Ratan said the price of tea has increased, and the production has gone up, but the real wage remains the same.

International Labour Organisation's Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen said alongside the tea garden owners, the government will have to take initiatives to ensure that the tea workers get access to health, education and social protection.

The legal system, the rights of trade unions, the role of the owner and the government's position also came up in the discussion.

At the event, speakers said there must be a transformation in the oppressive mindset that pervades the tea industry towards its workers. The tea workers should be given a voice so they may articulate their concerns.

Dr Abdus Shahid, member of parliament, speaking as the chief guest, said they are working to improve the life of tea workers.

"If we cannot save the tea gardens, we will not be able to save the tea workers."

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, and Tea Board Member Mohammed Nurullah Nuri also spoke as guests of honour at the event where lawmaker Hafiz Ahmed Majumder was a special guest.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis said the work condition and wages of the tea garden workers needed to be improved.

Tea / SDG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

8h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

10h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

28m | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

28m | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

1h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world