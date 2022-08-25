Tea workers continue strike for Tk300-a-day wages

Bangladesh

UNB
25 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

Tea workers continue strike for Tk300-a-day wages

UNB
25 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 09:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The workers of the country's 167 tea plantations, including 92 in Moulvibazar, continued their indefinite strike for the 17th day Thursday demanding that they are paid Tk300-a-day wages instead of the current Tk120.

On Thursday afternoon workers from Dewrachara, Premnagar, Majdihi, Hamidia and some other tea gardens blocked Berir Par intersection of Dhaka-Moulvibazar regional highway and staged rally for around an hour to press for the pay hike.

The workers came to Moulvibazar sadar area from their repective gardens with protest processions, while workers in several other gardens also staged rallies.

The protesting workers said they will not withdraw their strike they launched on 9 August until the prime minister announces Tk300 daily pay for them.

However, the district administration and police held meetings with Panchayet committees of the plantations in their continued bid to convince the workers to return to work.  

The movement started on 9 August, when workers from 241 tea gardens of the country abstained from work for two hours, demanding Tk300 as daily wages. As their demand was not met, they decided to go on a full-scale strike from 13 August.

After holding meetings with tea garden owners and other stakeholders in the past two weeks, the tea workers' union agreed to resumption of work from Monday and get Tk120 as wages for the time being, but that was rejected by the general workers.

The ongoing strike is the continuation of the previously declared movement by the tea garden workers.

Top News

Tea / Workers strike / Tea workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

13h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

11m | Videos
Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

3h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

6h | Videos
James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation