Tea pickers back to work with previous wage of Tk120

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:12 pm

Related News

Tea pickers back to work with previous wage of Tk120

However, several workers refrained from joining work today citing dissent on the decision.

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 01:12 pm
File Photo. Picture: Pixabay
File Photo. Picture: Pixabay

After eight days of protest, tea pickers of Sylhet have temporarily called off their strike and returned to work from today with the previous daily wage of Tk120, authorities concerned confirmed.

According to Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan and Finance Secretary of Tea Workers' Union Paresh Kalindi, the decision came following a meeting of tea workers' leaders with the district commissioner on Sunday night.

At the end of the eighth day of the strike that started on 13 August, tea workers' leaders agreed to resume work on the condition that the prime minister will talk to them through video conference and fix the new wages as early as possible.

However, several workers refrained from joining work today citing dissent on the decision.

Meanwhile, the owners will take the onus of providing the wages and benefits for the last ten days when they abstained from work demanding the wage hike for Tk300 from Tk120.

The meeting was also attended by Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zakaria, Divisional Labour Department Deputy Director Md Nahidul Islam, top officials of multiple intelligence agencies and leaders of the Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union.

The common workers, however, are not happy with the decision. Reportedly, they will meet on Monday to decide upon their next move.

The statement issued after the meeting reads tea workers' leaders will formally write to the deputy commissioner to convey their meeting request with PM before the upcoming Durga Puja. They will also put their other demands in writing which will be sent to Prime Minister's Office for consideration.

On August 9, the Bangladesh Tea Workers Union started a two-hour work abstention a day demanding a daily wage hike.

Workers demanded an increase in their wage to Tk300, with inflation rising and the currency depreciating. The workers of 241 tea gardens across the country went on a full-scale strike on 13 August, after four days of two-hour work abstention.

Bangladesh is producing a record amount of tea every year through the toil of the tea workers. In 2021, a record 96 million kilograms of tea was produced in the country thanks to the hard labour of the underpaid tea workers.

Although two agreements on increasing wages were signed, the fate of more than 1.5 lakh tea workers in the country has not changed a bit.

Top News

Tea workers / Tea cultivation / Tea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

3h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

3h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

33m | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

33m | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

1h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs