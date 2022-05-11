TCB to start selling soybean oil at Tk 110 from Monday

Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start open market sale (OMS) of some essential commodities, including edible oil, in Dhaka and other divisional cities from Monday (May 16).

It will sell soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre, says a press release issued by TCB on Wednesday.

The corporation will sell sugar at Tk55 per kg, lentil pulses at Tk65 and chickpeas at Tk50 per kg.

Primarily the TCB will engage 250-300 trucks for OMS.

The OMS programme will continue till 30 May, reads the media release.

A consumer could buy a maximum of 2 litre of oil, 2 kg of sugar and 2 kg of lentil pulses. However, consumers can buy chickpeas as per their demand.

