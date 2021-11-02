TCB increases essential goods prices 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
02 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:03 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has increased the price of essentials sold through trucks, effective from Wednesday. 

TCB has decided to increase the price of oil by Tk10 per litre and the price of pulses by Tk5 per kilogram.

According to the new price, from now on, one litre of TCB oil will cost Tk110 instead of Tk 100 and one kilogram of pulses will cost Tk60 instead of Tk55. 

However, the price of sugar has been kept unchanged at Tk55 and onion at Tk30, reads a press release from TCB.

According to TCB, the goods will be sold through 450 mobile trucks in all metropolitan cities, districts and upazilas across the country.

Their sales will continue, till 28 November, on all weekdays, except Fridays. 

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) / Essential Commodity

