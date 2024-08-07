Tarique calls for holding election, transfering power to elected govt as soon as possible

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 05:30 pm

Related News

Tarique calls for holding election, transfering power to elected govt as soon as possible

He made the call while virtually addressing a rally by the BNP at Nayapaltan of the capital from London today (7 August)

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected

Tarique Rahman, BNP acting chairman, has called on authorities to hold an election and transfer power to the elected government as soon as possible.

He made the call while virtually addressing a rally by the BNP at Nayapaltan from London today (7 August).

"Transfer power to a democratic government by holding elections at the earliest," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The conspiracy is not over yet, it is ongoing. We must maintain communal harmony and ensure a safe Bangladesh for people of all religions and backgrounds," he added. 

"In the future, our country will have a bicameral parliament, where societal decision-makers will have a place,"  he said while virtually addressing the rally.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia began addressing the rally virtually at 4:28pm.
 

Top News

Tarique Rahman / Bangladesh / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

6h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

16h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

4h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

4h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

5h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

5h | Videos