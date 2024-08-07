Tarique calls for holding election, transfering power to elected govt as soon as possible

Tarique Rahman, BNP acting chairman, has called on authorities to hold an election and transfer power to the elected government as soon as possible.

He made the call while virtually addressing a rally by the BNP at Nayapaltan from London today (7 August).

"Transfer power to a democratic government by holding elections at the earliest," he said.

"The conspiracy is not over yet, it is ongoing. We must maintain communal harmony and ensure a safe Bangladesh for people of all religions and backgrounds," he added.

"In the future, our country will have a bicameral parliament, where societal decision-makers will have a place," he said while virtually addressing the rally.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia began addressing the rally virtually at 4:28pm.

