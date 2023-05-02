Tannery workers demand forming minimum wage board

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Tannery workers demand forming minimum wage board

Hundreds of workers and union leaders joined a rally in Savar, marking International Workers’ Day

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 06:12 pm
Tannery workers demand forming minimum wage board

Tannery workers and union leaders demanded the formation of a minimum wage board and a new wage structure for tannery workers and urged the government to ensure the welfare of them and their families.

At a demonstration on the premises of the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur of Dhaka's Savar upazila on Monday, hundreds of tannery workers and union leaders put forward a 12-point demand for realisation of their rights.

Tannery Workers' Union (TWU) with the support of the Solidarity Center - Bangladesh office organised the event, marking International Workers' Day, said a press release.

The demands also include barring employment with wages less than the minimum wages declared by the government and the minimum wages prescribed for various grades as per the CBA Agreement, implementing all provisions of labour laws in tanneries, improving occupational health and safety conditions of the workers, setting up a full-fledged 50-bed hospital in the industrial estate.

They also demanded ensuring the implementation of maternity benefits, ensuring social compliance, waste management, and CETP for obtaining Leather Working Group (LWG) certification, stopping unlawful harassment and dismissal of workers, stopping appointments through contractors or subcontractors, ratification of ILO Conventions 87 and 98, implementing the "National Plan of Action", and including the tannery industry to the formal sector.

Following the rally, a discussion was held at the venue, chaired by Tannery Workers Union President Abul Kalam Azad.

At the discussion, Workers Union General Secretary Abdul Malek called upon the authorities concerned to take measures for ensuring labour rights and prioritise occupational safety and health for tannery workers.

AKM Nasim, country program director of Solidarity Center- Bangladesh office, said, "We should ensure women leadership in the union and their participation in the decision-making process". 

Among others, representatives of Bangladesh Labor Foundation, GIZ, Mondiaal FNV, Safety and Rights, and Ethical Trading Initiative were present.
 

Top News

Tannery / Wage Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

1h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

5h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

5h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada