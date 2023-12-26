Tangail shooting : RAB arrests 2 from Dhaka's Uttara

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people in a case over a shooting that left 3 persons injured in Tangail sadar upazila on Sunday night.

The arrestees are Faruq Hossain 40, son of late Saiful Islam and Kamrul 34, son of late Barek. Both are the residents of Tangail Sadar upazila.

Based on information, a team of RAB-14 conducted a drive in the capital's Uttara area on Monday night and arrested them, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of RAB headquarters.

During the preliminary interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the shooting incident, he said.

According to the case statement, around 11pm on Sunday, 4-5 people including victims Rokon, Emdad and Siam were returning home after election campaigning.

When they reached Kathua Jogni area of Tangail, a group of armed terrorists led by Faruq and Kamrul opened fire at them, leaving two bullet wounded.

Local people rescued them and first admitted them to a hospital in Tangail.

Later, they were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment as their condition deteriorated.

A case was filed at Tangail Sadar police station against 6 named and 20/25 unnamed people

Further legal action will be taken against the arrestees, said the RAB official.