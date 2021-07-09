A tale of a survivor in Narayanganj fire

Rozina, a 17-year-old girl, was working on the second floor of the six-story Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj while the fire was blazing on the ground floor of the factory.

"We were confined into the second floor for more than two hours since the fire broke out," said Rozina lying on a hospital bed in Bhulta in Narayanganj.

"At first we went to the stairs which were fully engulfed by the deadly fire. Heavy smoke disrupted our breathing. We were terrified. It was like we would either burn to death or suffocate," she recounted.

Then they tried to jump through the windows which were enclosed with grills and nets, she said further.

At a point, a female worker pushed me from behind and I fell off from the second floor through bent bars on a window. Another woman who held my hand also fell off with me, she described the nightmare.

Rozina hurt her jaw. She wonders how she managed to survive the deadly fire.