A tale of a survivor in Narayanganj fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 10:34 pm

Related News

A tale of a survivor in Narayanganj fire

The workers tried to jump through windows which were enclosed with grills and nets

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 10:34 pm
A tale of a survivor in Narayanganj fire

Rozina, a 17-year-old girl, was working on the second floor of the six-story Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj while the fire was blazing on the ground floor of the factory.

"We were confined into the second floor for more than two hours since the fire broke out," said Rozina lying on a hospital bed in Bhulta in Narayanganj.

"At first we went to the stairs which were fully engulfed by the deadly fire. Heavy smoke disrupted our breathing. We were terrified. It was like we would either burn to death or suffocate," she recounted.

Then they tried to jump through the windows which were enclosed with grills and nets, she said further.

At a point, a female worker pushed me from behind and I fell off from the second floor through bent bars on a window. Another woman who held my hand also fell off with me, she described the nightmare. 

Rozina hurt her jaw. She wonders how she managed to survive the deadly fire.

Top News

Shezan Juice factory / Narayanganj / Rupganj / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

3
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

4
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

5
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

6
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’