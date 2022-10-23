Take steps to keep market stable: PMO

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 07:27 pm

Related News

Take steps to keep market stable: PMO

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 07:27 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The Prime Minister's Office has directed relevant authorities to take necessary steps along with market monitoring to keep the price, stock and supply of daily commodities in the market normal.

PMO gave the instructions Sunday (23 October) during a virtual meeting with various ministries, departments and district administrations.

The meeting also discussed cyclone Sitrang, production of winter crops, stock of fertilisers and other recent issues. 

PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the meeting with the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus in the chair.

In a briefing after the meeting, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said that the secretaries of the Industry and the Food Ministries, representatives of Agriculture and Disaster Management ministries and the Directorate of Meteorology along with Deputy Commissioners of coastal districts were connected to the meeting. 

"In the meeting, the concerned field administration officers informed Dr Kaikaus in detail about the stock and supply situation of daily commodities in the market and the stock and supply of fertilisers."

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister gave instructions to the officers on various issues, Moon added. 

At the same time, the recent sugar shortage and price increase in the market, import, situation of suppliers or related traders, other daily commodity supply situations and the activities of TCB were also discussed at the meeting.

Top News

PMO / daily commodity prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef&#039;s Table Courtside at United City, Madani Avenue. Photo: Courtesy

Chef’s Table: Take your taste buds on a world tour

9h | Food
Graphics: TBS

Chabot-Khanna resolution and 1971 Genocide

7h | Panorama
As Kharge will soon discover, the presidency of a national party in the Modi era is a poisoned chalice. Photo: Reuters

Modi has little to fear from new Congress leader

4h | Panorama
Tourists would actively participate in preparing the meals so they get a taste of rural lifestyle. Photo: Sarah Steiner

Taabu Ekduaria: Setting the pathway to village tourism

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

Muslin sarees in Narayanganj can thank fine threads produced in Comilla

5m | Videos
Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

Actor Fazlur Rahman Babu's analysis of India-Pakistan match

1h | Videos
Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

Can Sitrang turn into a super cyclone?

2h | Videos
The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

The flyover that made it easy to commute in Dhaka

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram