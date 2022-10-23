Take steps to keep market stable: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office has directed relevant authorities to take necessary steps along with market monitoring to keep the price, stock and supply of daily commodities in the market normal.

PMO gave the instructions Sunday (23 October) during a virtual meeting with various ministries, departments and district administrations.

The meeting also discussed cyclone Sitrang, production of winter crops, stock of fertilisers and other recent issues.

PMO Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the meeting with the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus in the chair.

In a briefing after the meeting, Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said that the secretaries of the Industry and the Food Ministries, representatives of Agriculture and Disaster Management ministries and the Directorate of Meteorology along with Deputy Commissioners of coastal districts were connected to the meeting.

"In the meeting, the concerned field administration officers informed Dr Kaikaus in detail about the stock and supply situation of daily commodities in the market and the stock and supply of fertilisers."

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister gave instructions to the officers on various issues, Moon added.

At the same time, the recent sugar shortage and price increase in the market, import, situation of suppliers or related traders, other daily commodity supply situations and the activities of TCB were also discussed at the meeting.