Take steps to improve Teletalk services: JS body to ministry

Bangladesh

UNB
16 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 07:12 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology on Sunday recommended that the government should expand the network of Teletalk to improve the services of the state-owned mobile operator. 
 
The recommendation came from the 11th meeting of the parliamentary watchdog, held at the parliament building, said a press release.

The parliamentary committee asked the ministry to take necessary measures to enhance the network of Teletalk. 
 
Chairman of the parliamentary body AKM Rahmatullah presided over the meeting, while its members State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Rejwan Ahammad Toufiq, Ahmed Firoz Kabir, Monira Sultana, Zakia Parvin Khanam, Aparajita Haque and Shahdab Akbar attended it. 
 
Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar participated in the meeting on a special invitation. 
 
Besides, the meeting discussed the activities of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority and reviewed the implementation progress of the committee's decisions taken in the previous meetings. 
 
The committee also recommended the government to complete the construction of IT Training Incubation Centres, which are now being built in different parts of the country under the Hi-tech Park Authority, within the stipulated times. 
 
High government officials, including the ICT secretary, and the Posts and Telecommunications Secretary were present. 

