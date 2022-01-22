Take development projects giving priority to coastal people’s interests: Activists

Climate and rights activists have called upon the government to undertake projects giving priority to the interests of the vulnerable people living in coastal areas.

While addressing a human chain programme on Saturday, they also noted that life of the coastal people is becoming more critical due to the climate change induced crises. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic and regular natural calamities have intensified the problems.

They called for special budget allocation for constructing sustainable embankments, repairing the damaged dams, maintenance of the dams and ensuring livelihood and pure drinking water of the coastal people.

Non-government development organisation "Leaders", and civil society organisation "Sunderban O Upokul Surokkha Andolon (CSO)" organised the human chain at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital.

The speakers said effective measures should be taken to improve the living standard of the coastal people. Besides, adaptive measures should also be heightened there.

They called upon the government to form an emergency fund and engage the local government in embankment management.

They also asked for faster implementation of the two mega projects to construct sustainable embankment in the coastal region.

Besides, other projects relevant to improve the living standard of the coastal people should get approval as soon as possible, they demanded.