Take development projects giving priority to coastal people’s interests: Activists

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 05:31 pm

Related News

Take development projects giving priority to coastal people’s interests: Activists

The speakers said effective measures should be taken to improve the living standard of the coastal people

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 05:31 pm
Photo: Collected/UNB
Photo: Collected/UNB

Climate and rights activists have called upon the government to undertake projects giving priority to the interests of the vulnerable people living in coastal areas. 

While addressing a human chain programme on Saturday, they also noted that life of the coastal people is becoming more critical due to the climate change induced crises. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic and regular natural calamities have intensified the problems. 

They called for special budget allocation for constructing sustainable embankments, repairing the damaged dams, maintenance of the dams and ensuring livelihood and pure drinking water of the coastal people. 

Non-government development organisation "Leaders", and civil society organisation "Sunderban O Upokul Surokkha Andolon (CSO)" organised the human chain at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital.

The speakers said effective measures should be taken to improve the living standard of the coastal people. Besides, adaptive measures should also be heightened there.

They called upon the government to form an emergency fund and engage the local government in embankment management. 

They also asked for faster implementation of the two mega projects to construct sustainable embankment in the coastal region.

Besides, other projects relevant to improve the living standard of the coastal people should get approval as soon as possible, they demanded.   

Top News

coastal area

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

8h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

7h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

9h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

2h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

22h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

22h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna