Take action if faults found in security system of building: Mayor Atiq

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

Take action if faults found in security system of building: Mayor Atiq

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 07:16 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said action will be taken against the authorities if any fault is found in the security system of commercial buildings.

Trade licences will also be cancelled in such case, said the mayor while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Disaster Management Exercise" held at the Bangladesh University of Professionals on Wednesday.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "Fire safety, building safety, electrical safety should be ensured on everyone's own accord. In many commercial buildings, shops are placed on stairways. We will carry out drives randomly. Trade licences will be cancelled if any obstacle is found on the stairs of any building and if there is a defect in the security system."

According to the Bangladesh National Building Code, it is mandatory to take permission from different authorities, such as the fire service department and the environment department, while constructing a building.

In the case of high-rise buildings, it is also mandatory to have fire detectors, smoke detectors, high-speed water spray systems and carbon dioxide emission systems.

However, unfortunately, these safety codes are not followed properly in the construction of most buildings in different cities of the country, including the capital. As a result, accidents occur at various times, said the mayor.

Recalling the tragic memory of Savar's Rana Plaza collapse, Atiqul Islam said, "The Rana Plaza collapse happened just one month after I took over as the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. Immediately after the incident, I went there and took part in the rescue work."

The mayor also said, "The garment sector came under threat after the Rana Plaza collapse. I had regular meetings with Alliance and Accord on compliance issues. I worked with the National Fire Protection Association on fire safety, electric safety and building safety of factories. We have been able to sustain the garment sector by ensuring compliance."

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, Pro-VC Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain and others were also present at the conference.

Top News

DNCC / National Building Code / safety measure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

10h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

9h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

8h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

8h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

2h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

22h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back