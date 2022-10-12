Take action if faults found in security system of building: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has said action will be taken against the authorities if any fault is found in the security system of commercial buildings.

Trade licences will also be cancelled in such case, said the mayor while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Disaster Management Exercise" held at the Bangladesh University of Professionals on Wednesday.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "Fire safety, building safety, electrical safety should be ensured on everyone's own accord. In many commercial buildings, shops are placed on stairways. We will carry out drives randomly. Trade licences will be cancelled if any obstacle is found on the stairs of any building and if there is a defect in the security system."

According to the Bangladesh National Building Code, it is mandatory to take permission from different authorities, such as the fire service department and the environment department, while constructing a building.

In the case of high-rise buildings, it is also mandatory to have fire detectors, smoke detectors, high-speed water spray systems and carbon dioxide emission systems.

However, unfortunately, these safety codes are not followed properly in the construction of most buildings in different cities of the country, including the capital. As a result, accidents occur at various times, said the mayor.

Recalling the tragic memory of Savar's Rana Plaza collapse, Atiqul Islam said, "The Rana Plaza collapse happened just one month after I took over as the president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. Immediately after the incident, I went there and took part in the rescue work."

The mayor also said, "The garment sector came under threat after the Rana Plaza collapse. I had regular meetings with Alliance and Accord on compliance issues. I worked with the National Fire Protection Association on fire safety, electric safety and building safety of factories. We have been able to sustain the garment sector by ensuring compliance."

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, Pro-VC Professor Dr Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain and others were also present at the conference.