Tajuddin's birth anniversary observed in Gazipur

Bangladesh

BSS
23 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:59 pm

The 97th birth anniversary of national leader Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed, the first Prime Minister of the provisional government formed on 10 April in 1971 in Mujibnagar, was observed in Kapasia of Gazipur in a befitting manner today.

To mark the day, Upazila Awami League organised a discussion at Puraton Dhan Bazar in Kapasia this afternoon with Kapasia Upazila AL President Mohammod Shahidullah in the chair.

The discussion was addressed, among others, by Tajuddin Ahmed's daughter Simeen Hossain Rimi, MP, Upazila AL Secretary Mizanur Rahman Prodhan, AL leaders Majharul Islam Selim, Alamgir Hossain Akhand, Vice-Chairman Asaduzzaman Asad and Mohila Vice-Chairman Rowshon Ara Sarker.

Earlier in the morning, Upazila Parishad, Upazila Administration, Upazila AL, Jubo League and Chhatra League placed floral wreaths at the portrait of the country's bright son at the Muktijoddha Chattar here.

Tajuddin Ahmad, one of the close associates of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born on 23 July in 1925 at Dardaria village under the upazila in Gazipur district.

Tajuddin Ahmad was killed in Dhaka Central Jail along with other three influential national leaders-- Syed Nazrul Islam, AHM Qamaruzzaman and M Mansur Ali on 3 November in 1975.

