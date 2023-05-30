Sylhet city polls: EC serves notice to 2 mayor candidates for violating electoral code of conduct

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 09:07 pm

The Election Commission has served a show cause notice to Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Md Anowaruzzaman and Jatiya Party nominee Nazrul Islam Babul for violating the electoral code of conduct in the Sylhet City Corporation elections.

The commission sent a letter signed by Returning Officer and Sylhet Regional Election Officer Md Foisol Kadir on Tuesday (30 May).

According to the letter, no political party, person or organisation, is allowed to launch election campaigns on behalf of the candidate prior to the allocation of symbols. 

Candidates can begin campaigning after allocation of symbols on 2 June. But both mayoral candidates were found conducting campaign activities ahead of time, violating the election code.

Despite being instructed to remove the posters, banners and festoons from the city prior to symbol allocation, no action was taken in compliance with the directive.

The commission has asked both mayoral candidates to appear in the EC office within the next three working days to provide a written explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

"We have received complaints regarding the mayor candidates violating the election code. A show cause notice has been served, and further action will be determined based on their response," Returning Officer Md Foisol Kadir said.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last date for withdrawal of candidature in Sylhet is 1 June. The polls with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be held on 21 June.

