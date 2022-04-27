Swapno distributes iftar to city dwellers

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 02:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This Ramadan, Swapno is providing some relief to people who are stuck on the streets or can't return home on time for Iftar.

From 5pm till iftar on 27 April, Swapno provided iftar to people in Dhaka's Gulshan 1, New Market, Bashundhara City, Jamuna Future Park, Mirpur 10 areas and in different places of Chittagong, Sylhet and Cumilla Sadar.

A group of young men dressed in red T-shirts and red caps were seen distributing the iftar from Swapno to people who were stuck on the streets or could not return home on time, reads a press release.

It is to be mentioned that Swapno distributed iftar on 26 April as well.

The Swapno authorities said this small effort is for the people who could not return home at the right time due to various reasons including traffic jam.

