SUST temporarily suspends 5 students for harassing first year student

The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Sylhet on Wednesday decided to suspend its five students for harassing a first year student in the name of ragging.

Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, vice chancellor of the SUST, confirmed the news saying that they took the decision to suspend the students and cancel their seats at the dormitory after the allegations of ragging were found to be primarily true.

Apart from this, a five-member committee was formed to investigate the allegations and asked to submit its report within the next five days, he said.

The committee included Business Administration faculty Dean Prof Dr Khairul Islam, Business Administration Department Head Prof Dr Majharul Hasan, Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall Provost Prof Dr Abu Sayed Arfin Khan Nobel, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall Provost Moniruzzamana and Assistant Proctor Mizanur Rahman.

A group of students of the Business Administration faculty harassed the first year student in room No.111 of the Syed Mujtaba Ali Hall on January 20.