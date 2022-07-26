SUST students demonstrate, block road protesting fellow’s murder

The students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) blocked the Sylhet-Sunamgaj road during the early hours of Tuesday.

They were protesting the death of Bulbul Ahmed – a fellow student who died after being stabbed by muggers on campus.

A case has been filed over the death of the 22-year-old. He was found dead in Ghazikalur hill near the campus by some students on Monday (25 July) evening.

Law enforcers have brought in three people from adjacent areas of the institution for interrogation.

Confirming the matter, Nazmul Huda Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jalalabad Police Station, said, "Some unidentified miscreants have been accused of Bulbul's murder."

Meanwhile, when contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Ajbahar Ali Sheikh said, "Three people have been brought in from the adjacent areas of the university following the incident.

"They are currently being interrogated. They will be shown arrested in the case filed on Monday if found involved."

Meanwhile, Chhatra League blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj road protesting the killing of their fellow at around 12:30am on Tuesday.

Half an hour later, the students withdrew the blockade after assurance from Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Earlier, students demonstrated inside the campus demanding justice for Bulbul and expressed anger over the administration's role in ensuring the safety of students.

SUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said, "We will investigate the incident and take legal action against those involved. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family."