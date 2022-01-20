SUST protest reaches DU campus

The wave of protests against the Vice-Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has reached the Dhaka University campus.

On Thursday morning, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal brought out a rally on the DU campus, demanding the resignation of SUST V-C Professor Farid Uddin and the withdrawal of a police case filed against the protesting students of the university.

Referring to the arrest of retired Professor Tajmeri Islam (considered pro-BNP) at the rally, Chhatra Dal president Fazlur Rahman Khokon said, "We have seen that she was sent to jail in a false case."

"And earlier, Professor Morshed was sacked just for subscribing to nationalist ideology. University teachers and students are being tortured this way," he added.

Fazlur also came down heavily on the SUST V-C and the police for booking the students protesting on their campus. "We demand the withdrawal of the case immediately."

"Moreover, if the SUST V-C does not resign, the students will embark on a movement demanding the resignation of the government," he added.