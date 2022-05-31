Surma: The plight of Sylhet people

The River Surma, around which the settlement, agriculture, trade and communication of the Sylhet region have grown, has now turned into suffering of the region as onrush of water from the upstream quite often causes the banks to overflow and submerge localities. Photo: TBS

Once the lifeline of trade and commerce, agriculture and transportation in Sylhet, the River Surma has now turned into a source of immense sorrow for the people in the north eastern region.

Every year, when water rushes down from the upstream, the river overflows its banks, inundating vast areas of farm lands and haors, washing away crops and fishes, causing huge losses to the farmers.

But during the dry season, the 249-kilometre river virtually turns into a narrow stream as there has been no dredging for long, making way for massive siltation, which is the key reason behind the yearly floods.

The demand for excavation in the river has been raised for a long time. However, the authorities concerned did not pay heed to it in the last 10 years.

Proposals of four projects for river excavation were sent to the ministry concerned so far, but not a single one got approval. For this, the people of Sylhet-Sunamganj have to pay the price.

Siltation in River's mouth

Barak River in India bifurcates into two flows and enters Bangladesh as Surma and Kushiyara at Amolshid point in Sylhet's Zakiganj upazila.

The mouth (starting point) of River Surma has been filled with sediment. Some 35 shoals have emerged in 32 kilometre areas from the starting point of this river, according to the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa).

As the waters carry sand and mud from upstream, shoals have emerged in more than 100 spots stretching Zakiganj to Sylhet city.

In the dry season, farmers in various areas including South Surma, Golapganj, Kanaighat and Tuker bazar cultivate seasonal vegetables. Water transportation remains halted during this time.

Abdul Karim Kim, general secretary of Bapa Sylhet, said water which comes to the downstream of the river during the downpour from upstream, is carrying mud and sand. This sand and mud has filled the bottom of Surma.

He said as the river bed is filled with sand and silt, the river could not hold water during heavy rain upstream. The water overflows and enters the localities. Therefore, it is necessary to excavate the Surma river on an urgent basis. However, dredging upstream is more crucial than downstream.

Although some part of the river in Sunamganj was excavated in 2018, we saw no benefit as almost the entire river was filled.

Faruk Mahmud Chowdhury, president of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Sylhet, demanded the entire river be excavated. Otherwise it will not bear any benefit.

4 projects proposed in 10 yrs, none Okayed

In 2012 Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) sent a project proposal for Surma excavation to the ministry concerned. Then, a survey was done but did not take any initiative to dredge the river.

In 2017, they again sent a Tk300 crore project proposal for dredging. And in 2019, they sent a Development Project Proposal (DPP) involving Tk2,200 crore for dredging of Surma and Kushiara rivers and construction of embankments. The effort got stuck in the survey this time too.

In 2020, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) sent a Tk3000 crore project proposal to the ministry concerned. A survey was done. But the project also got stuck in the ministry.

BWDB Sylhet office Chief Engineer Asif Ahmed said, "We had sent three DPPs for excavation of the river. However, none has been Okayed."

Md Saidur Rahman, additional chief engineer (dredging), Dredging Department, BMWTA said, "The Tk3000 crore project proposal reached the planning commission via the ministry concerned several days ago but got stalled there."

On condition of anonymity, an official of BWDB said Surma and Kushiara, originated in India, entered Bangladesh passing 25 km through the border line. So, the Joint River Commission only can take initiative for Surma excavation at the starting point.

As the joint consent and agreement of the two countries is required to excavate a cross-border river, excavation of this river remained stalled for so long.

However, the two countries have recently reached an agreement under joint river protocol, the official said.

As Sunamganj-3 MP and Planning Minister MA Mannan is now in the UK on an official tour, he could not be reached for comment.

In a visit to flood-affected people in his electoral area on 2 May, the minister said the rivers in the region will be excavated before next monsoon to check advance floods in the area.