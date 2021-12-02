Surface water use in irrigation rose 7% in last decade: BADC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:54 pm

Related News

Surface water use in irrigation rose 7% in last decade: BADC

The agency attributed the improvement to an increase in more efficient irrigation

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 07:54 pm
Surface water use in irrigation rose 7% in last decade: BADC

Improved efficiency in managing water resources has led to an increase in the use of surface water for irrigation by 7% in the last decade, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) said recently.

The BADC disclosed the data during a seminar on "Online based survey and monitoring on sustainable development of small scale irrigation" held at the BADC auditorium in the capital's Manik Mia Avenue on Thursday.

"[The government] is prioritising sustainable development of irrigation systems and proper use of water resources in the country," Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzak said while speaking as the chief guest at the programme. 

He said the country's irrigation system has improved in the last 12 years due to various steps taken by the government to modernise the process, including increasing efficiency, constructing underground pipelines to prevent water wastage, and increasing surface water use.

According to the BADC data, out of the total irrigable land in the country, at least 73% is being irrigated currently.

In 1980, the use of groundwater in irrigation amounted to 20% of the total irrigation, while surface water amounted to 80%. By 2010, the situation took a dramatic reversal with the use of groundwater increasing to 80% and the use of surface water falling to 20%.

At present, the total irrigation area in the country has been recorded at 56.27 lakh hectares, the BADC data reveals.

The government body said compared to 2010, the irrigation skills of the country has increased by 3% in 2021— from 35% to 38%. This increase in efficiency boosted the use of surface water from 20% to 27%.

Meanwhile, the agriculture minister said irrigation is important to increase food security and crop productivity.

"But water is wasted in various ways, including irrigation work. The wastage needs to be reduced further. That is why the government is constructing rubber/hydraulic elevator dams using modern technology and other irrigation infrastructures," he said.

Top News

BADC / Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation / Surface water / research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

8h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

7h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

10h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

23h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

23h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

23h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub