Sundarbans to be reopened for tourists Friday

After three months of closure, the Forest Department is all set to reopen the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a Unesco World Heritage Site, for tourists on Friday (1 September).

This resumption of access marks the end of a ban that was enforced due to the breeding season of the region's wild animals.

"Every year, during the breeding season, access to Sundarbans for tourists and people dependent on the forest for livelihood is suspended for three months. This pause allows the forest's inhabitants to thrive without disturbance, permitting wild animals and fish species to roam freely and reproduce," said Mohammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the East Sundarbans.

However, there are certain regulations in place for those seeking to explore the Sundarbans.

"Single-use plastics, such as plastic water bottles and packets of chips, will not be permitted within the area. The forest department will ensure that tourists, tour operators, and foresters are informed of these guidelines when seeking permission to enter the Sundarbans," the forest official told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 31 May, the Forest Department announced a three-month ban on tourism and fishing in the Sundarbans starting 1 June.

Ahead of the reopening, local fishermen, tour operators, launch and boat drivers are gearing up to enter the Sundarbans once again. Meanwhile, the eco cottages in the area are also preparing to extend a warm welcome to eager tourists.

Saiful Islam, director of Sundari Eco Resort, said, "We have made comprehensive arrangements for our visitors. Guests can relish the boundless beauty of the Sundarbans while enjoying safety, high-quality food, and modern amenities. We are eagerly waiting to host tourists in our resort."

Rubel Hossain, a trawler driver from Mongla Ghat, said, "I used to make a living by carrying visitors from Mongla to Karamjal in a trawler for quite a long time. However, the three-month closure left me unemployed.

"Hopefully, I am returning to my job tomorrow. To prepare for this, I've cleaned and decorated my trawler."

According to the latest data from the forest department, the Sundarbans is home to a diverse ecosystem, boasting 114 Royal Bengal Tigers, 375 species of wild animals including a vast population of deer, 334 species of plants encompassing the iconic Sundari trees, 165 species of algae, 13 species of orchids, and 300 species of birds. Moreover, the Sundarbans' aquatic realm harbours 291 species of fish, including crocodiles and dolphins, encompassing 1,874 square kilometres of waterways.