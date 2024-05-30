Summit FSRU operational pause after damage during cyclone Remal

During the peak of cyclone Remal, a floating pontoon hit Summit LNG Terminal Co. (Pvt) Ltd's (SLNG) Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) on 27 May 2024 in Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar.

According to the Summit website, there was damage to the ballast water tank of the FSRU.

As per the standard operational protocol, Summit has flown in an expert surveyor who is boarding the vessel shortly. Summit is in close communications with Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) and Petrobangla.

Due to the sensitive and explosive nature of handling LNG and national importance of FSRU in terms of gas supply to the national grid, Summit has decided to take full precaution in rectifying the matter before resuming normal operations, according to a statement release by Summit.