Sudanese President invites more investment from Bangladesh 

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit recently sought more investment and engagement from the government and entrepreneurs of Bangladesh and assured his support.

He mentioned that South Sudan had a very open foreign policy and requested to take advantage of it while attending a meet with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Juba, South Sudan.

They discussed the total gamut of the bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen the bilateral engagements, said a press release.

Foreign Minister offered to share the experience and knowledge of Bangladesh with South Sudan gathered from its journey towards development.

They identified agriculture, ICT, education, military cooperation, south-south cooperation, connectivity to be the sectors of priority.

Earlier, Momen also met the Sudan Foreign Minister Dr Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi and they agreed to further intensify the current mutual engagements and agreed to consolidate existing bilateral relations by reinvigorating the different bilateral agreements done all through the years.

Foreign Minister Momen offered the expertise and experience of Bangladesh in the sectors of agriculture, ICT and especially peacekeeping.

He further offered to train the future Sudanese peacekeepers in Bangladesh based on the vast experience and the excellent facilities available in Bangladesh.

Momen opined that as a part of the effort of Bangladesh to bolster south-south cooperation and connectivity, Bangladesh would extend support to Sudan in the fields of education and trade.