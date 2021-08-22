Sudanese President invites more investment from Bangladesh 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:31 pm

Related News

Sudanese President invites more investment from Bangladesh 

TBS Report 
22 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 01:31 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit recently sought more investment and engagement from the government and entrepreneurs of Bangladesh and assured his support. 

He mentioned that South Sudan had a very open foreign policy and requested to take advantage of it while attending a meet with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in Juba, South Sudan. 

They discussed the total gamut of the bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen the bilateral engagements, said a press release. 

Foreign Minister offered to share the experience and knowledge of Bangladesh with South Sudan gathered from its journey towards development. 

They identified agriculture, ICT, education, military cooperation, south-south cooperation, connectivity to be the sectors of priority. 

Earlier, Momen also met the Sudan Foreign Minister Dr Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi and they agreed to further intensify the current mutual engagements and agreed to consolidate existing bilateral relations by reinvigorating the different bilateral agreements done all through the years.

Foreign Minister Momen offered the expertise and experience of Bangladesh in the sectors of agriculture, ICT and especially peacekeeping. 

He further offered to train the future Sudanese peacekeepers in Bangladesh based on the vast experience and the excellent facilities available in Bangladesh. 

Momen opined that as a part of the effort of Bangladesh to bolster south-south cooperation and connectivity, Bangladesh would extend support to Sudan in the fields of education and trade.

 

Top News

Bangladesh-Sudan / South Sudan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding