Successful in controlling dengue, claims Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 10:27 pm

The mayor noted that the mosquito control campaigns have become successful due to everyone’s united and relentless efforts

Successful in controlling dengue, claims Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh said that Dhaka South has been successful in controlling dengue infections this year.

"Various groups are misrepresenting this year's dengue infection figures. But this year's dengue infections have only been 10% of what it was in 2019," he said during the inauguration of Interim Waste Transfer Centre at ward 18, adjacent to the capital's New Market area.

The mayor said DNCC prepared a scientifically proven dengue control work plan for this year keeping 2019 infection rates in mind, which he claimed was the worst year in terms of dengue patients in the capital.

"According to a 2019 government estimate, more than 1.5 lakh city dwellers were infected with dengue but this year, the cases are limited to 15,000," Taposh added.

He noted that the mosquito control campaigns have become successful due to everyone's united and relentless efforts.

"We went from house to house and inspected about 27,000 residential buildings to ensure compliance with the control measures," he added.

