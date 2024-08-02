Students stage procession in Cumilla defying rain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 06:47 pm

Related News

Students stage procession in Cumilla defying rain

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 06:47 pm
Students from Comilla University and other government colleges and institutions joined the procession on Friday (2 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel/TBS
Students from Comilla University and other government colleges and institutions joined the procession on Friday (2 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel/TBS

Despite heavy rain, students in Cumilla district organised a mass prayer and staged processions today (2 August) as part of the ongoing movement. 

Students from Comilla University, Cumilla Victoria Government College, Cumilla Government College, and Cumilla Polytechnic Institute joined the protests this afternoon.

Students from Comilla University and other government colleges and institutions joined the procession on Friday (2 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel/TBS
Students from Comilla University and other government colleges and institutions joined the procession on Friday (2 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel/TBS

The procession paraded through various key streets of Cumilla city.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event, organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, aimed to commemorate those killed during the quota reform protests. 

Initially planned for Tomchom Bridge and Jhautla Chhata Mosque areas, the gathering was moved to the Shashongachha railway overpass due to counter-protests from local Awami League leaders and activists.

Students from Comilla University and other government colleges and institutions joined the procession on Friday (2 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel/TBS
Students from Comilla University and other government colleges and institutions joined the procession on Friday (2 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel/TBS

Meanwhile, upon hearing the news about the students changing their venue, the alleged ruling party men also relocated to the Police Lines area and took positions. By then, the students had finished their program and departed.

Kotwali Model Police Station Inspector Shiben Bishwas said students staged mass procession in the city. "However, no untoward incident occurred centring the programme."

Top News

Cumilla / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos