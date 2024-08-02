Students stage procession in Cumilla defying rain

Students from Comilla University and other government colleges and institutions joined the procession on Friday (2 August). Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel/TBS

Despite heavy rain, students in Cumilla district organised a mass prayer and staged processions today (2 August) as part of the ongoing movement.

Students from Comilla University, Cumilla Victoria Government College, Cumilla Government College, and Cumilla Polytechnic Institute joined the protests this afternoon.

The procession paraded through various key streets of Cumilla city.

The event, organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, aimed to commemorate those killed during the quota reform protests.

Initially planned for Tomchom Bridge and Jhautla Chhata Mosque areas, the gathering was moved to the Shashongachha railway overpass due to counter-protests from local Awami League leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, upon hearing the news about the students changing their venue, the alleged ruling party men also relocated to the Police Lines area and took positions. By then, the students had finished their program and departed.

Kotwali Model Police Station Inspector Shiben Bishwas said students staged mass procession in the city. "However, no untoward incident occurred centring the programme."