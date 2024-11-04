Students on fast unto death demanding classrooms at Islamic University

Students of the Fine Arts Department of Islami University went on a fast unto death today. Photo: TBS

Students of the Fine Arts Department of Islamic University in Kushtia went on a fast unto death today (4 November) demanding access to their allotted classrooms.

Fifteen students of the department initiated the hunger strike in front of the university's administration building this afternoon.

The students said their department started its journey from the academic year 2019-20 and the administration had allotted rooms to the department on the fourth floor of Rabindra-Nazarul Kala Bhaban of the university.

They alleged that the allotted rooms are currently occupied by the Development Studies Department and the Folklore Studies Department.

Asked about the matter, Professor Dr Shahinuzzaman, proctor of the university, said, "The vice-chancellor and the dean of Arts Faculty are in Dhaka currently. The matter will be resolved after they return tomorrow."