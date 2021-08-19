Students break into dormitory at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University

Students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) in Dhaka broke into a dormitory defying the ongoing closure.

A group of some 70 to 80 students forcefully entered the Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Hall this morning, demanding the reopening of dormitories.

The protesting students demanded that those who are fully vaccinated be allowed to stay at the dormitories.

Referring to their accommodation crises, students said they are living in slums adjacent to the university.

While, some students rented at the quarters of the university officers, it is quite expensive for many.

On information, police reached the spot and convinced them to leave the hall.