Students attacked by 'armed men' at CU during protests to push home 9-point demand 

Several students of Comilla University today (29 July) and adjacent educational institutions came under attack from unidentified armed men during a protest programme to push home the nine-point demand announced by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"We held a protest rally today. Many of our students were beaten and the rally was obstructed," Sakib Hossain, a student of the Law Department of the university told The Business Standard.

"We have informed the administration regarding the attacks. This was our pre-announced programme. We will continue the movement till our demand is met," he said.

Students from CU and other nearby educational institutions held protest rallies, chanted slogans holding placards on the campus premises from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

The students also announced 15 July as 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Day'.