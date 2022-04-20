Student-traders standoff unresolved with no initiative from any parties

Skirmishes between shopkeepers and students in the capital's New Market area seem to have been over, but the standoff still continues with no initiatives from the administration or shop owners or Dhaka College authorities to resolve it.

Following a media briefing of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association on Wednesday, a few stores at Dhanmondi Hawkers' Market began reopening after being closed for a day and half, despite an ultimatum from students that no shops would open until a solution to the stalemate between them. The shopkeepers flew white flags in front of their shops.

But no stores in Chandrima, New Market and Dhaka New Super Market had opened.

The Dhanmondi Hawkers' Market shops were again closed after at least a dozen cocktail bombs were detonated in the front of Dhaka College.

But police could not confirm the identities of the perpetrators behind the explosions. Students gathered in front of the college following the blasts. The law enforcement agency members were seen on alert near the New Market area.

It was a relatively peaceful morning in the New Market area after clashes that erupted at midnight on Monday and continued till Tuesday. At least 50 people were injured and one of them later died in hospital.

Speaking at the briefing, Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin, president of Dhaka New Market Business Association, said a third party was involved in the clash between students and shopkeepers. His shops would also be open today.

However, Students of Dhaka College threatened to protest again if New Market area shops are reopened before the issues are resolved.

Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin said initially, there was a fued between two workers at two fast-food shops at around 11pm on Monday night, which later drew in a group of youths who entered the New Market through Gate-4 and carried out vandalism.

On the other hand, after the emergency meeting of Dhaka College teachers, ATM Moinul Hossain, acting principal of Dhaka College said, "It was the decision of the education ministry to close the college and residential halls. We have no hand in this. I will request students to vacate the halls and come back at the end of the holidays as usual."

Addressing the students, he said, "As per the government decision, normal holidays have started from today. Go back home. You will return to classes after the Eid vacation. I hope to see you in classes again in a peaceful environment."

Talking to The Business Standard, several agitating students of Dhaka College said during their clashes with shopkeepers, police rushed in and dispersed only the students.

They alleged that police were against the students during the entire clash that lasted till around 3 am. As a result, other students of the college also started gathering from dawn.

Asked about the role of the police, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police AKM Hafeez Akhter said, "Police tried to reach a solution between both the parties from the very beginning. In such a situation, there was no way out for the police but to convince them to move away."

"We used non-lethal weapons and fired tear gas to keep the situation normal," he added.

It is important to end this conflict that started from a trivial incident between students and shopkeepers, he also said.

In the meantime, police did not arrest anyone till Wednesday afternoon in connection with the clashes.

But DMP sources said 10 people, mostly shopkeepers and hawkers, were quizzed to find out those responsible for the violence. Besides, leaders of several student organisations of Dhaka College are being interrogated informally.

Police have also identified several violent hawkers after watching CCTV footage. Their faces were seen in multiple footage. They beat several common people, pedestrians and journalists with sticks.