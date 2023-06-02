Student drowns while taking bath in Padma

A student of a private university drowned while taking bath in the Padma River in Munshiganj's Louhajong upazila. Another student is still missing.

"Five university students were taking a bath near pillar no-16 of the Padma Bridge around 11:30am Friday. Three of them could swim back to shore with the help of locals and the rest two went missing," said Shahidul Islam, team leader of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Rescue team.

"Fire service divers recovered the body of one of the missing Sabyasachi Soumya Das around 4pm. Search operation is ongoing to trace missing student Nurul Haque Nafiu," he added.

According to Mawa River Police sources, five friends from Dhaka came to Munshiganj's Mawa around 9am Friday.

Later, the students took a speedboat to take a bath in the middle of Padma, they said.

The deceased and the missing both are students of United International University, they also said.