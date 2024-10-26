Student drowns in Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 03:41 pm

The incident happened at Sugandha Point

Madrasa student Mahmudur Rahman died after drowning at sea near Sugondha Point at Cox&#039;s Bazar Sea Beach on 26 October. Photo: TBS
Madrasa student Mahmudur Rahman died after drowning at sea near Sugondha Point at Cox's Bazar Sea Beach on 26 October. Photo: TBS

A madrasa student drowned near the beach in Cox's Bazar around 12:30pm today (26 October).

The incident happened at Sugandha Point, confirmed Executive Magistrate of Tourism Division of Cox's Bazar district administration Md Tanvir Hossain.

The deceased has been identified as Mahmudur Rahman, son of Didarul Alam from Banglabazar area under Jhilongjha union in Cox's Bazar Sadar.

Mahmudur was a ninth grader at the local Jhumchari Dakhil Madrasa, according to Tanvir.

Quoting locals, Tanvir said, "Mahmudur came to visit the beaches of Cox's Bazar with six of his friends. After playing football for some time, they went to bathe at the sea. At one point, Mahmudur drowned. Lifeguards rescued him in critical condition after hearing shouts from his friends.

"Later he was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead," Tanvir added.

Tanvir said the body has been kept in the morgue for an autopsy and will be handed over to his family after due process.

Comments

