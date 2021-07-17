‘Strictest lockdown’ after Eid keeping factories shut: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 07:44 pm

TBS Photo
TBS Photo

State Minister for Public Administration Forhad Hossain today said the strictest lockdown the country has ever seen will be in place after the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, with all industries and factories shut at that time.

"All institutions will remain shut in the 14-day lockdown beginning from 23 July. If it happens, I think the Covid-19 situation can be brought under control," said the state minister after attending the closing ceremony of BGB's 96th recruit batch at Zafarpur of Chuadanga today.

The national advisory committee's recommendations are very important for us to fight against coronavirus in the country, he said, urging all to wear masks until vaccines are taken completely.

Responding to a query on the government decision to relax lockdown before Eid, he said, "People's movements have been relaxed during this period but the health guidelines are not eased at all."

After a 14-day strict lockdown, the government on 13 July announced that the restrictions will be relaxed from 14 July midnight till 6am on 23 July to facilitate trade and economic activities centreing Eid-ul-Adha.

A stricter lockdown will resume from 6am on 23 July to 5 August midnight.

However, clothing sector leaders on 15 July urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep all factories out of the purview of the post-Eid lockdown.

