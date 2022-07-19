Strict measures against sewage lines emptying into surface drainage: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation issued a warning to homeowners that it will take strict measures from September this year if domestic sewage lines empty into surface drainage.

"We have already prepared a list of buildings with sewage lines directly linked to surface water drainage. From September 1, we will conduct drives in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan areas," Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam said at a Nagar Bhaban programme in Gulshan-2.

Architect Mobaswer Hossain was present as a special guest at the discussion meeting with leaders of the Gulshan, Baridhara, Banani and Niketan area-based associations on Tuesday.

Urging people to take responsibility for building a clean city, Mayor Atiq said, "Come on people! Love your city every day. To keep the canals of the capital city clean, every house has to manage sewage at the source. Sewage lines should not empty into surface drains or canals."

Announcing the warning, the DNCC Mayor said, "We are regularly cleaning the lakes, canals and drains, but sewage lines from houses are constantly polluting that surface water drainage. We will disconnect illegal sewage lines and take legal action against errant homeowners."

"If you manage your sewage, you will not have to pay a separate sewage bill. We have already discussed this matter with Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa). Nobody will be allowed to dirty the city," he said.

Mayor Atiq said, "It cannot be allowed anymore that you live happily in elite neighbourhoods of the city and pollute canals, connecting your sewage to surface drains and canals."

He called for cooperation in waste management from city dwellers to build a clean city.

The mayor even announced a reward for building owners doing proper waste management.

Dhaka North City Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Md Salim Reza, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Amirul Islam, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketan Society leaders, and Dhaka North city councilors and senior officials, were also present at the meeting.