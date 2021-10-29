Street dramas staged protesting recent communal attacks

Street dramas were staged in the capital city protesting the recent communal attacks on Hindus and with an urge to retain the communal harmony in the country.

Bangladesh Pathanatok Parishad has arranged the protest programme at the premises of National Natyashala at National Shilpakala Academy on Friday.

To protest the recent attacks, drama organisations -- Meghdut and Bangladesh Pathanatok Parishad -- staged several anti-communal street dramas.

Former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor said, "We thought we had rooted the communal forces out from the country through the liberation war in 1971, but we did not. Since the assassination of Bangabandhu, some political parties have been patronising the communal forces in the country."

If the communal forces could be defeated, there would be no incident of communal attacks in the country, he added.

Asaduzzaman Noor also warns cultural activists, artists that must protest against the communal attacks, because the cultural workers first have to face the blow of communal force. There is no way for the artists to escape from their attacks.

"So we have to resist all these communal forces to protect our country and people."

Ahsan Habib Nasim, general secretary of Ovinoy Shilpi Sangha, wanted the perpetrators of the recent communal attacks took place across the country to be brought to justice.

Golam Quddus, president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, said, "The perpetrators who were involved in the previous communal attacks have not been brought to justice. It proves that the country's all political parties are directly or indirectly in favor of the communal forces.

He sought exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved in the recent attacks on Hindus.