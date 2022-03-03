Stranded 28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi call for rescuing them from Ukraine

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:18 pm

Related News

Stranded 28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi call for rescuing them from Ukraine

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Executive Director (Commerce) Piyush Dutta said that the organisation will not move the crew of its stranded ship "Banglar Samriddhi" without ensuring their safety

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:18 pm
Stranded crew of Banglar Samriddhi
Stranded crew of Banglar Samriddhi

"It is 11pm (local time) and as you can see we are still on the ship," sailor Asiful Islam Asif said refuting the media reports which claimed that the members of the ship have been moved to safety in Poland.

"We are living every moment in great anxiety as the earlier missile attack may follow other attacks anytime, '' he said calling for immediate help.

In one of the videos, the group of crew members was seen to call for immediate help at the earliest.

"We urge you with folding hands, please rescue us from this situation as we have gotten no confirmation regarding our evacuation as of yet."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Executive Director (Commerce) Piyush Dutta said that the organisation will not move the crew of its stranded ship "Banglar Samriddhi" without ensuring their safety.

"If we do not get permission from those who are occupying the riverbank, where will we unload them and take them?" he said at the BSC office on Thursday.

"The crew are currently on the ship. The body of the deceased sailor is also kept on the ship. Considering the situation, we feel until security can be assured, the sailors are better kept on the ship," said Piyush Dutta.

"We are working on the situation," he further said, adding that efforts are underway to evacuate the crew of  Banglar Samriddhi to Poland from war-torn Ukraine.

"The ship caught fire during the attack around 5.10pm (local time).  We were able to put out the fire immediately but third engineer Hadisur Rahman was killed in the attack," fellow sailor Salman Sami told The Business Standard Wednesday night (BDST).

Banglar Samriddhi – with 29 sailors on board has been stranded in the Olvia port of Ukraine since Russia invaded the Eastern European country.

Top News

Bnagladesh / Banglar Samriddhi / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

4h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

7h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Worlds most delicious pancakes

Worlds most delicious pancakes

24m | Videos
Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

24m | Videos
FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

29m | Videos
Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar