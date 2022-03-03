Stranded 28 crew of Banglar Samriddhi call for rescuing them from Ukraine

"It is 11pm (local time) and as you can see we are still on the ship," sailor Asiful Islam Asif said refuting the media reports which claimed that the members of the ship have been moved to safety in Poland.

"We are living every moment in great anxiety as the earlier missile attack may follow other attacks anytime, '' he said calling for immediate help.

In one of the videos, the group of crew members was seen to call for immediate help at the earliest.

"We urge you with folding hands, please rescue us from this situation as we have gotten no confirmation regarding our evacuation as of yet."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Executive Director (Commerce) Piyush Dutta said that the organisation will not move the crew of its stranded ship "Banglar Samriddhi" without ensuring their safety.

"If we do not get permission from those who are occupying the riverbank, where will we unload them and take them?" he said at the BSC office on Thursday.

"The crew are currently on the ship. The body of the deceased sailor is also kept on the ship. Considering the situation, we feel until security can be assured, the sailors are better kept on the ship," said Piyush Dutta.

"We are working on the situation," he further said, adding that efforts are underway to evacuate the crew of Banglar Samriddhi to Poland from war-torn Ukraine.

"The ship caught fire during the attack around 5.10pm (local time). We were able to put out the fire immediately but third engineer Hadisur Rahman was killed in the attack," fellow sailor Salman Sami told The Business Standard Wednesday night (BDST).

Banglar Samriddhi – with 29 sailors on board has been stranded in the Olvia port of Ukraine since Russia invaded the Eastern European country.