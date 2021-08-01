Stranded Bangladeshis return from Bangkok in special flight

A group of 68 Bangladeshi, Indian and Thai nationals have retunred from Thailand in a special Biman Bangladesh airlines flight in the early morning of 31 July.

The flight was arranged on a self-payment basis in line with Bangladesh Government's commitment to extend all possible assistance and support to stranded Bangladeshis abroad.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand, Mohammed Abdul Hye, has thanked the Thai Government for extending their cooperation in this regard.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Bangkok has so far facilitated 16 special flights from Bangkok to Dhaka in coordination with the authorities concerned in Bangladesh and Thailand.

Officials of the Embassy saw the passengers off at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and extended necessary consular and other assistance for their departure formalities.