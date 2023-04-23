Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

Temporarily gusty winds with speeds of 45-60km per hour with rain or thundershowers may blow over 20 districts of the country, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its latest notification.

According to the BMD notification, temporarily gusty or gusty winds may blow from the west with speed with rain or thundershowers over Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barisal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet regions.

River ports in these areas have been asked to hoist warning signal no 1 from 6:30am to 1:00pm on Sunday (23 April).

"Trough of Westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area and extending its trough to North Bay," the met office said.

It added places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions may also have hailstorms.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Narsingdhi, Rajshahi, Pabna, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Patuakhali and Bhola.

It may abate from some places, the met office added.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.