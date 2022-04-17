Stop Rag Day DJ parties, bullying at educational institutions: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 10:23 pm

The High Court on Sunday asked authorities concerned to take necessary action within 30 days to stop Rag Day DJ parties, dancing, bullying, and vulgarity at educational institutions. 

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after hearing a writ petition filed by a lawyer. 

On 7 April, Advocate Mohamamd Quamrul Hasan filed the writ petition.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the inaction of concerned authorities in stopping Rag Day DJ parties, dancing, bullying, and obscenity at educational institutions should not be declared illegal.

The authorities concerned were asked to explain the rule within four weeks.

The secretaries of the education, information and cultural affairs ministry, the university grants commission chairman, vice-chancellors of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Jahangirnagar, Khulna and Barisal University, the inspector general of police, and the director general of the department of secondary and high secondary education, have been directed to comply with the HC order.

According to the writ petition, it has recently been noticed that some educational institutions organise DJ parties on'Rag Day' and the images and video footage of those parties go viral on social networking sites.

