Stop encroachment on Karnaphuli River: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 05:03 pm

Related News

Stop encroachment on Karnaphuli River: HC

The court also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why their inaction to stop encroachment on the land of Karnaphuli should not be declared illegal

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 05:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned to stop encroachment on Karnaphuli River at Anwara, Karnaphuli, Patia and Boalkhali point in Chattagram.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order following a writ petition by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

The court also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why their inaction to stop the land grabbing and construction on the land of Karnaphuli should not be declared illegal.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the same time, the HC ordered the Chattogram City Corporation's mayor, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority and deputy commissioner of Chattogram to comply with the rule. They have been asked to submit a compliance report within two weeks.

Senior lawyer Manzill moved on behalf of the writ while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing on Tuesday (14 November).

On 12 November, human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed a writ in the High Court, citing a newspaper report titled "A dry dock is being constructed occupying Karnaphuli River."

According to the report, the construction of the dry dock is underway at Badalpura of Anwara upazila, situated on the left bank of the Karnaphuli River. Adjacent to this construction site, on the river's opposite bank, additional structures have been erected, encroaching upon the river. Some establishments are still in preparation, contributing to the narrowing of the river at this specific point. Currently, the width of the Karnaphuli at this point measures around 450 metres, whereas two decades ago, it spanned approximately 1,000 metres.

Top News / Court

Karnaphuli / encroachment / High Court / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy