Stop encroachment on Karnaphuli River: HC

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned to stop encroachment on Karnaphuli River at Anwara, Karnaphuli, Patia and Boalkhali point in Chattagram.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the order following a writ petition by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

The court also issued a rule asking authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why their inaction to stop the land grabbing and construction on the land of Karnaphuli should not be declared illegal.

At the same time, the HC ordered the Chattogram City Corporation's mayor, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority and deputy commissioner of Chattogram to comply with the rule. They have been asked to submit a compliance report within two weeks.

Senior lawyer Manzill moved on behalf of the writ while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during the hearing on Tuesday (14 November).

On 12 November, human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed a writ in the High Court, citing a newspaper report titled "A dry dock is being constructed occupying Karnaphuli River."

According to the report, the construction of the dry dock is underway at Badalpura of Anwara upazila, situated on the left bank of the Karnaphuli River. Adjacent to this construction site, on the river's opposite bank, additional structures have been erected, encroaching upon the river. Some establishments are still in preparation, contributing to the narrowing of the river at this specific point. Currently, the width of the Karnaphuli at this point measures around 450 metres, whereas two decades ago, it spanned approximately 1,000 metres.